Wildlife could be putting your kids in danger - Here's what you need to know:

In recent weeks there have been multiple reports of mountain lions and bears near homes raising concern for children who walk to nearby bus stops.

Here's what your kids need to know to stay safe.

If your child encounters wildlife they need to keep their distance, specifically 75 feet, that’s around the length of two school buses. According to the F.W.P. wildlife is unpredictable and keeping this distance protects you from being mauled or attacked.

Other helpful things you can do to protect your children are making sure they know what to do with the different encounters of wildlife animals. When encountering a black bear you would either look it in the eye and walk away. If its a brown bear you would avoid eye contact and simply walk away slowly, but even if you take those steps it might approach you and if it does stand your ground. You would follow the same procedures when encountering a mountain lion.

For parents who want to eliminate the risk of their children encountering wildlife at bus stops you can always arrange to take them to school or having them car pool with a family friend.