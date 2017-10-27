A potential of 270 people impacted by Senate Bill 172, "Deadbeat Dad Bill"

Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill.

Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact will be to those who this bill affects.

Jones said, “A potential impact of about 270 people that would be affected by this, meaning they would not be legally able to purchase licenses to hunt. And to us, that represents about 65 dollars a person and that translates to under 20,000 dollars, about 17,500 dollars. It’s a nominal impact you know we sell millions and millions of dollars of licenses each year.”