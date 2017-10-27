Halloween haunted houses show health benefits to children

Halloween haunted houses can be fun, but a new study says it could be beneficial for children’s health.

This new study shows numerous benefits like social interactions, mental stimulation and even the excitement of adrenaline. Dr. Hammond of Hammond Psychology and Associates in Brandon, Florida says because you’re around friends and family it provides a great social benefit and the anxiety from the screams can even help relieve depression and because we know haunted houses aren’t real the feeling of fear increases our adrenaline in a positive way.

But just like many things studies there is a health risk for haunted houses and that's for people who have a history of heart problems and cardiovascular issues.