Soccer tournaments & new fields boost Missoula's Economy

Thursday, kicked off a big day for Missoula as the Garden City hosts the state double a high school soccer tournament for the first time since 1995.

It's the first ever double a tournament to take place on the fields at the new Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Might recall Missoula voters passed a $42 million parks and trails bond in 2014.

$38 million is allocated for the development of Fort Missoula Regional Park including nearly a dozen recently completed multi-sport fields.

Destination Missoula Executive Director, Barbara Neilan said using these fields and hosting a soccer tournament will boost Missoula's economy.

This three-day tournament alone could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It's not just what's happening in these new fields, it's the players, coaches, and fans staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping during their time in Missoula.

"When you look at this over a two-day period. It's going have an economic impact. About $325,000 over two days,” said Neilan.

Neilan said the investment that went into completing the fields for was money well spent, especially to play host for a state tournament.

Parents and coaches ABC FOX Montana talked to couldn't agree more.

"It's a great facility. The sidewalks I mean it looks like it's very well planned and layout,” said Roscoe Haggerty, parent.

"I’m glad they got this year. Not only is it a great complex but the weather is fantastic. Missoula is just a nice town. Yes, think it's a great investment,” said Zach Robbins, coach.

An investment that's likely to bring in a return for the Missoula economy.