Soccer tournaments & new fields boost Missoula's Economy

MISSOULA -

Thursday, kicked off a big day for Missoula as the Garden City hosts the state double a high school soccer tournament for the first time since 1995.

It's the first ever double a tournament to take place on the fields at the new Fort Missoula Regional Park.       

Might recall Missoula voters passed a $42 million parks and trails bond in 2014.

$38 million is allocated for the development of Fort Missoula Regional Park including nearly a dozen recently completed multi-sport fields.    

Destination Missoula Executive Director, Barbara Neilan said using these fields and hosting a soccer tournament will boost Missoula's economy.

This three-day tournament alone could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It's not just what's happening in these new fields, it's the players, coaches, and fans staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping during their time in Missoula.

"When you look at this over a two-day period. It's going have an economic impact. About $325,000 over two days,” said Neilan.

Neilan said the investment that went into completing the fields for was money well spent, especially to play host for a state tournament.

Parents and coaches ABC FOX Montana talked to couldn't agree more.

"It's a great facility. The sidewalks I mean it looks like it's very well planned and layout,” said Roscoe Haggerty, parent.

"I’m glad they got this year. Not only is it a great complex but the weather is fantastic. Missoula is just a nice town. Yes, think it's a great investment,” said Zach Robbins, coach.

An investment that's likely to bring in a return for the Missoula economy.

  • Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:56:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

  • Top Chefs Celebrate The Wonders Of Jang - Korea's Traditional Condiment And Sauce - At 2017 New York City Wine And Food Festival

    The Korean Food Foundation (KFF) again made a stimulating presentation at this year's New York City Wine and Food Festival, taking place October 13 through 15 at Pier 94 on the West Side of Manhattan.
  • Class AA Sate Soccer, Day One

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:46:30 GMT
    Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0
  • The 13 things you learned about KHQ's Stephanie Vigil during her Facebook chat

    Tuesday, October 14 2014 4:06 PM EDT2014-10-14 20:06:21 GMT
    KHQ.COM - KHQ's Stephanie Vigil took over KHQ's Facebook Page on Monday for an hour to answer questions from viewers and fans on both her professional and personal life. 
  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • World's largest bigfoot museum is being built in Montana

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:52:09 GMT

    This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.

  • Car prowlers arrested in luxury SUV

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:21:55 GMT

    Spokane Valley, Wash. You wouldn't suspect thieves to be rolling around in an 80-thousand dollar luxury SUV to car prowl But that's exactly what troopers say these suspects did. They're renting luxury cars to throw off suspicion and not be caught riding dirty "We know it was rented on the west side of the state where it went between there and where we are at today will be part of the investigation," said Trooper Jeff Sevingey

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:16:18 GMT

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

