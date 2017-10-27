Soccer tournaments & new fields boost Missoula's Economy

Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.
Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
Spokane Valley, Wash. You wouldn't suspect thieves to be rolling around in an 80-thousand dollar luxury SUV to car prowl But that's exactly what troopers say these suspects did. They're renting luxury cars to throw off suspicion and not be caught riding dirty "We know it was rented on the west side of the state where it went between there and where we are at today will be part of the investigation," said Trooper Jeff Sevingey
Spokane Valley, Wash. You wouldn't suspect thieves to be rolling around in an 80-thousand dollar luxury SUV to car prowl But that's exactly what troopers say these suspects did. They're renting luxury cars to throw off suspicion and not be caught riding dirty "We know it was rented on the west side of the state where it went between there and where we are at today will be part of the investigation," said Trooper Jeff Sevingey
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.