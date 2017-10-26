Are ATVs safe for kids?

The American Academy of Pediatrics says child deaths and serious injuries as a result of ATV accident are increasing in the United States.

Just in Livingston this weekend, Park Co. Sheriff Scott Hamilton says 12-year-old Neveah Kunneman died at the scene after a side by side she was in crashed.

A 7-year-old girl was also injured and a 5-year-old boy walked half a mile for help.

Hamilton says it is not clear who was driving.

AAP President, Dr. Fernando Stein, recommends against any child under the age of 16 using an ATV.

On the AAP website, statistics from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Annual Report of ATV-Related Deaths and Injuries released in January 2017.

Some of the findings the AAP lists:

Estimates of serious injuries requiring emergency room treatment among people of all ages increased from 93,700 in 2014 to 97,200 in 2015.

The 2015 emergency department-treated injury estimate for all ages reflects an increase of 4 percent from the 2014 estimate, which is not statistically significant.

Between 2007 and 2015, there is an overall decrease of thirty-six percent of estimated numbers of emergency department-treated injuries for children younger than 16. This is statistically significant.

The estimated number of 4-wheel ATV-related fatalities for all ages increased from 657 in 2013 to 674 in 2014. The agency notes, however, that the 2013, 2014, and 2015 data are not considered complete and will likely increase.

In 2015, ATVs killed at least 58 children younger than 16, accounting for 17 percent of ATV fatalities. Fifty-five percent of children killed were younger than 12 years old in 2015. 2015 ATV fatality data is considered incomplete.

Children under age 16 suffered an estimated 26,700 serious injuries in 2015, an increase from 24,800 in 2014, which represented 28 percent of all injuries.

Children under age 12 suffered an estimated 13,400 serious injuries in 2015, an increase from 11,400 in 2014.