Are ATVs safe for kids? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Are ATVs safe for kids?

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The American Academy of Pediatrics says child deaths and serious injuries as a result of ATV accident are increasing in the United States.

Just in Livingston this weekend, Park Co. Sheriff Scott Hamilton says 12-year-old Neveah Kunneman died at the scene after a side by side she was in crashed.

A 7-year-old girl was also injured and a 5-year-old boy walked half a mile for help.

Hamilton says it is not clear who was driving.

AAP President, Dr. Fernando Stein, recommends against any child under the age of 16 using an ATV.

On the AAP website, statistics from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Annual Report of ATV-Related Deaths and Injuries released in January 2017.

Some of the findings the AAP lists:

Estimates of serious injuries requiring emergency room treatment among people of all ages increased from 93,700 in 2014 to 97,200 in 2015.

The 2015 emergency department-treated injury estimate for all ages reflects an increase of 4 percent from the 2014 estimate, which is not statistically significant.

Between 2007 and 2015, there is an overall decrease of thirty-six percent of estimated numbers of emergency department-treated injuries for children younger than 16. This is statistically significant.

The estimated number of 4-wheel ATV-related fatalities for all ages increased from 657 in 2013 to 674 in 2014. The agency notes, however, that the 2013, 2014, and 2015 data are not considered complete and will likely increase.

In 2015, ATVs killed at least 58 children younger than 16, accounting for 17 percent of ATV fatalities. Fifty-five percent of children killed were younger than 12 years old in 2015. 2015 ATV fatality data is considered incomplete.

Children under age 16 suffered an estimated 26,700 serious injuries in 2015, an increase from 24,800 in 2014, which represented 28 percent of all injuries.

Children under age 12 suffered an estimated 13,400 serious injuries in 2015, an increase from 11,400 in 2014.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

    Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-10-26 05:20:08 GMT

    The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member. 

    The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member. 

  • Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:56:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

    Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

    Thursday, October 26 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-26 23:04:51 GMT

    The school day started with a two hour delay for guidance and counseling for faculty and students.

    The school day started with a two hour delay for guidance and counseling for faculty and students.

  • Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:09 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:16:18 GMT

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:50:56 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.