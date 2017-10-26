Congressional committees probe Puerto Rico contract award - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Congressional committees probe Puerto Rico contract award

By Associated Press

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Multiple committees in the House and Senate are investigating a $300 million contract awarded to a small Montana company to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid.
    
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority awarded the contract to tiny Whitefish Energy Holdings to restore transmission and distribution lines damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Maria. The 2-year-old company had just two full-time employees when the storm hit last month.
    
In the House, leaders of the Natural Resources and Energy and Commerce committees have sent letters seeking documents about the contract, saying circumstances surrounding the award raise troubling questions.
    
Meanwhile, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski vows to hold a hearing on the issue. Two Senate Democrats have formally requested an investigation by the Government Accountability Office.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

