Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member.
Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents. The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer. At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available.
