Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of the tragic loss of a staff member.

Out of respect to the family, we wish to keep this man unnamed.

"I was very close. In matter of the fact, many of the counselors are worried more about me than they are the kids, but that's not withstanding. It will take a big chunk of time for everyone to heal and go forward from this," said Tom Chisholm, Super Intendent.

The school day started with a two hour delay for guidance and counseling for faculty and students.

"We met with the staff first and gave them a chance to work out any grievance issues they may or may not have had to prepare for our students, which began with a meeting then. And then we went right back to business as usual in the school system," said Chisholm.

Plains High School Principal, Kevin Meredith said that they had an all-school assembly at the beginning of the day.

He told me he has never seen the students more attentive.

Chisholm agreed and said that he saw an entire student body, Kindergarten through the 12th grade, full of strength

"I would say that they are handling it very, very well. The resilience of the human soul is quite amazing across the board," said Chisholm.

That soul was evident across campus.

Faculty painted artwork on their cars as symbol of respect for the family.

The superintendent says the goal for this week is to maintain "normalcy".