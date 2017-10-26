Bush official, civil rights activist tapped for Ed post - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bush official, civil rights activist tapped for Ed post

By Associated Press
By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a former Bush administration official and civil rights advocate as the Education Department's civil rights chief.
    
Kenneth Marcus is president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, whose mission "is to advance the civil and human rights of the Jewish people" and combat anti-Semitism on university campuses.
    
Trump said Thursday that he would nominate Marcus as assistant secretary for civil rights. Marcus filled that role on an acting basis in George W. Bush's administration.
    
Candice Jackson, the acting civil rights chief, has faced criticism for suggesting that sexual assault on campuses is often the result of both students being drunk. She apologized.
    
The nomination requires Senate confirmation.
    
Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

