I-90 accident east of Saltese

Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents. The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer. At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available.