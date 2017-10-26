Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.

Dispatchers say a 34-year-old man from Plains was heading north on Highway 93 Wednesday at about 4:30 when he veered into the southbound lanes and hit someone nearly head-on. The man from Plains did not survive the accident, but the 50-year-old man from Anaconda who was driving the other vehicle did. He's being treated for injuries at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.

Dispatchers say both men were wearing seat belts and roads were clear and dry.