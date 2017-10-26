Fighting the cold: Missoula Rural Fire Dept. collecting coats for local kids

Stepping away from the heat, Missoula Rural Firefighters are fighting the cold this season with their annual coat drive for local children.

According to Spotlight and the Children's Defense Fund, 18.9-percent (42,000) of Montana's children live in poverty. For a family of four in poverty, their income is less than $25,000 a year. Managing costs for rent, food, heat, and medicine might mean a child goes without warm clothing in the winter months.

Tonight, Oct. 26 at 5:00 PM , firefighters will be at Head Start to gather new coats for children in need. If you can't make the event head over to THIS SITE where you can securely donate money towards new winter coats. Their goal is to raise $15,000.

All donations and clothing will be given to Montana kids.