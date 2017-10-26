Fighting the cold: Missoula Rural Fire Dept. collecting coats fo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fighting the cold: Missoula Rural Fire Dept. collecting coats for local kids

MISSOULA -

Stepping away from the heat, Missoula Rural Firefighters are fighting the cold this season with their annual coat drive for local children.

According to Spotlight and the Children's Defense Fund, 18.9-percent (42,000) of Montana's children live in poverty. For a family of four in poverty, their income is less than $25,000 a year. Managing costs for rent, food, heat, and medicine might mean a child goes without warm clothing in the winter months. 

Tonight, Oct. 26 at 5:00 PM, firefighters will be at Head Start to gather new coats for children in need. If you can't make the event head over to THIS SITE where you can securely donate money towards new winter coats. Their goal is to raise $15,000. 

All donations and clothing will be given to Montana kids. 

  • Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-10-26 05:20:08 GMT

    The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member. 

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:16:18 GMT

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  • Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:09 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:50:56 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • UPDATE: power restored in downtown Missoula

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:08:03 GMT

    Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents.  The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer.  At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available. 

  • Grizzly football player suspended

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-10-26 01:29:57 GMT

    University of Montana football player Justin Strong has been suspended for two games, as a result of violating the student-athlete code of conduct. 

  • BZN Yellowstone International Airport unveils new seven million dollar runway

    Thursday, October 26 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-10-26 10:00:56 GMT

    As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. T

