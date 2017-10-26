UPDATE: Power outage effecting nearly 100 in downtown Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Power outage effecting nearly 100 in downtown Missoula

Posted: Updated:

Northwestern Energy has restored power to nearly 100 downtown Missoula residents. 

The power outage was the result of high winds that caused two spruce trees to fall and damage power lines. Northwestern Energy agents received numerous calls from customers around 3:30 a.m. saying they heard a large boom shortly before the outage. Crews began patroling the area of downtown Missoula searching for the cause of the outage. Around 5:30 a.m. crews arrived at Hartman St. which was one of the areas where a tree had fallen on a power line. Crews on sight informed us that there was another power line down near the intersection of Mount and Pleasant Ave. 

Northwestern Energy's outage map confirmed within an hour crews restored power to the area.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

    Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-10-26 05:20:08 GMT

    The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member. 

    The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member. 

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:16:18 GMT

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  • Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:09 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:50:56 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • UPDATE: power restored in downtown Missoula

    UPDATE: power restored in downtown Missoula

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:08:03 GMT

    Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents.  The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer.  At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available. 

    Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents.  The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer.  At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available. 

  • Grizzly football player suspended

    Grizzly football player suspended

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-10-26 01:29:57 GMT

    University of Montana football player Justin Strong has been suspended for two games, as a result of violating the student-athlete code of conduct. 

    University of Montana football player Justin Strong has been suspended for two games, as a result of violating the student-athlete code of conduct. 

  • BZN Yellowstone International Airport unveils new seven million dollar runway

    BZN Yellowstone International Airport unveils new seven million dollar runway

    Thursday, October 26 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-10-26 10:00:56 GMT

    As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. T

    As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. T

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.