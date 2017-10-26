UPDATE: Power outage effecting nearly 100 in downtown Missoula

Northwestern Energy has restored power to nearly 100 downtown Missoula residents.

The power outage was the result of high winds that caused two spruce trees to fall and damage power lines. Northwestern Energy agents received numerous calls from customers around 3:30 a.m. saying they heard a large boom shortly before the outage. Crews began patroling the area of downtown Missoula searching for the cause of the outage. Around 5:30 a.m. crews arrived at Hartman St. which was one of the areas where a tree had fallen on a power line. Crews on sight informed us that there was another power line down near the intersection of Mount and Pleasant Ave.

Northwestern Energy's outage map confirmed within an hour crews restored power to the area.