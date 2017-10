UPDATE: power restored in downtown Missoula

Northwestern Energy confirms power has been restored.

Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently affecting 92 residents.

The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time servicemen are patrolling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer.

At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available.