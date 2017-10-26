UPDATE: power restored in downtown Missoula

According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member.
The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday. Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents. The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer. At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available.
Northwestern Energy confirmed an outage in the area of downtown Missoula that is currently effecting 92 residents. The outage occurred around 3:30 a.m. after a large boom. At this time serviceman are patroling the area to resolve the issue. The outage is suspected to be caused by a car accident or a blown transformer. At this time there isn't an estimated time for power to be restored. We'll provide more updates as they become available.
University of Montana football player Justin Strong has been suspended for two games, as a result of violating the student-athlete code of conduct.
University of Montana football player Justin Strong has been suspended for two games, as a result of violating the student-athlete code of conduct.
As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. T
As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. T