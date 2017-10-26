BZN Yellowstone International Airport unveils new seven million dollar runway

As Gallatin County continues to grow, so does the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Today, the airport is unveiling a new seven million dollar runway. This runway is the newest paved runway in the state of Montana in the past three decades and us here at Wake Up Montana have a special look.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is Montana’s busiest airport and serves as a year-round gateway to Yellowstone National Park. Not only that, but Bozeman serves areas like Big Sky, Moonlight Basin and Bridger Bowl. Airport officials say having smaller private planes landing with the jumbo airliners is creating traffic jams and causing problems. Brian Sprenger, Airport Director, hopes this runway will make things a little less crowded.

Sprenger said, “When we get into our peak period time frame, we can have up to 60 or 70 landings and takeoffs within an hour. And the mix of aircraft is what creates challenge. We have fast moving jet aircraft and we also have slow moving aircraft often piloted by flight school students and that mix is what has created the challenge here at our airport.”

Next up on the agenda for the airport now that the runway is done, is breaking ground on the new four story parking garage that is set to be built.