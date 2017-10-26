Overview of Missoula mayoral race

Missoula locals are just under two weeks away from selecting their next mayor.

City residents will choose between three-term incumbent John Engen and challenger Lisa Triepke.

ABC FOX Montana talked to local political analyst, Lee Banville.

Banville said this election really comes down to whether Missoula locals want a change in who holds this office.

He added typically voters tend to favor the incumbent.

"Usually, when you have a case like this... the incumbent mayor likely going to be your next mayor. Unless he/she has done something to really annoy a lot of people or something comes up where he/she is no longer suitable,” said Banville.

In his observation of the campaign, there's one thing that could hurt incumbent Mayor John Engen's campaign.

"The main arguments against the Mayor. Some of them are policy based like we shouldn't have gotten involved in this,” said Banville.

“There are some other projects in the past with the Ogren, the baseball park. Where people may see those investments that have not paid off,” said Banville.

When it comes to challenger Lisa Tripke, Banville said voters may have concerns of purchases she made while on Public Assistance and violating campaign laws.

"The stories about her purchasing vehicles and houses while on Public Assistance. Her violating campaign laws in the state of Montana. All of those things make it harder for her to make the case that she is the kind of change that voters should bank on,” said Banville.

Challenges aside it all comes back to whether Missoula residents want change, especially when it comes to development.

This is a mail-in only election and can drop your ballots off at Missoula Fairgrounds or drop them in the mail.

Remember election officials need them in hand by November 7th.