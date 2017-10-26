Plains Schools on two-hour delay on Thursday

The Plains School District will be delaying classes two hours on Thursday.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm told ABC FOX Montana that the school district had just learned about the death of a faculty member.

At this time, Superintendent Chisholm says that it too soon to reveal who passed away and under what circumstances.

He went on to say that classes will start at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. Buses will also be on a two-hour delay.

Doors for the school will, however, open at 8 a.m. if parents need to drop their children off at that time.