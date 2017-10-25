Glacier, Yellowstone entrance fees could increase dramatically

ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications.
Pullman police are still investigating the alleged assault involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
The Frenchtown School District has suspended two students over racially derogatory and threatening social media posts.
