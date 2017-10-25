Glacier, Yellowstone entrance fees could increase dramatically - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Glacier, Yellowstone entrance fees could increase dramatically

BOZEMAN -

Glacier and Yellowstone are on the list of national parks that could see a substantial increase in entrance prices.

The National Park Service proposes increasing the price of entrance for a single, private vehicle from $30 to $70 in 17 of the country’s most popular national parks during the peak season.

Along with Glacier and Yellowstone, some of the other parks on the list are Grand Teton, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion and Rocky Mountain.

An obvious pro of the price raise—a significant increase in funding for national parks, many of which are in desperate need of repair.

The park service estimates the fee increase would generate an additional $70 million of revenue in 2018.

However, many Montanans are angry about the increase saying it will make the parks less accessible for locals and the funding to repair parks should come from Congress.

Among the outraged, Sen. Jon Tester:

“Americans already own these parks and they shouldn’t have to empty their wallets to enjoy them,” Tester said. “Glacier and Yellowstone should be accessible to all of us.  This decision will price Montana families out of our public lands, and hurt local economies, which thrive thanks to our National Parks.  I encourage all Montanans to weigh in and make their voices heard.”

An annual pass to a specific national park would cost $75.

Public comment is open until November 23 and you can submit your thoughts here.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

    Pullman police are still investigating the alleged assault involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong. 

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    The Frenchtown School District has suspended two students over racially derogatory and threatening social media posts.

