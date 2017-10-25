Glacier, Yellowstone entrance fees could increase dramatically

Glacier and Yellowstone are on the list of national parks that could see a substantial increase in entrance prices.

The National Park Service proposes increasing the price of entrance for a single, private vehicle from $30 to $70 in 17 of the country’s most popular national parks during the peak season.

Along with Glacier and Yellowstone, some of the other parks on the list are Grand Teton, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion and Rocky Mountain.

An obvious pro of the price raise—a significant increase in funding for national parks, many of which are in desperate need of repair.

The park service estimates the fee increase would generate an additional $70 million of revenue in 2018.

However, many Montanans are angry about the increase saying it will make the parks less accessible for locals and the funding to repair parks should come from Congress.

Among the outraged, Sen. Jon Tester:

“Americans already own these parks and they shouldn’t have to empty their wallets to enjoy them,” Tester said. “Glacier and Yellowstone should be accessible to all of us. This decision will price Montana families out of our public lands, and hurt local economies, which thrive thanks to our National Parks. I encourage all Montanans to weigh in and make their voices heard.”

An annual pass to a specific national park would cost $75.

Public comment is open until November 23 and you can submit your thoughts here.