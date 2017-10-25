Frenchtown students suspended over racially charged social media posts

The Frenchtown School District has suspended two students over alleged racially derogatory and threatening social media posts. The District will keep the students out of school as they look into the behavior due to what they call the "threatening nature" of the posts.

As the school conducts its investigation, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office will be conducting its own. They released the following statement:

Yesterday, it was reported to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that a student at Frenchtown High School had recently posted inappropriate, violent and racist content via her social media. Following our office's discovery of the posts, we initiated an investigation. We are working collaboratively with the Missoula County Attorneys Office to determine what, if any, charges would follow in this investigation. This is still an ongoing case.

The MCSO school resource officer is working closely with the Frenchtown School administration to maintain the safety of the students and faculty. These postings are troublesome and we are taking this matter very seriously as we do all matters of public safety.