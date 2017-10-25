Montana is one of few states taking a leadership role to increase college completion

Montana is one of the few states taking a leadership role to increase college completion.

Over 300 people across the state from all different institutions gathered today for the College Completion Summit.

Tom Sugar, President of Complete College America, a national non-profit to work with states to significantly increase the number of Americans with quality career certificates or college degrees.

The University of Montana currently has a 25 percent on-time graduation rate of four years and a 49 percent six year graduation rate.

Sugar said that Montana is making changes to not only increase college graduation, but also to make it more likely for Montanans to graduate on time.

"The bottom line is this is a really good news day for Montana. This is going to be transformative for the economy. It can ensure college graduation for your students. It can drive down costs for taxpayers too. You really need to feel proud about the fact that you are among a small handful of states now taking a leadership role in this," said Sugar.

Sugar said that Montana is doing this by creating momentum pathways and structured degree plans.

He explained that this will enable students to have a clearer idea of the classes they need to take, which will give the institution of which courses they need to make available.

Sugar said that institutions across Montana are restructuring majors into big buckets called meta-majors, so students will not have to make such a concrete decision from the beginning.