12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

By Associated Press

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
    
Park County officials say Neveah Kunneman died Sunday after an ATV carrying Neveah and two younger children crashed on a dirt road. Sheriff Scott Hamilton says a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were not seriously injured. The boy walked about a half mile (800 meters) for help.
    
Coroner Al Jenkins says Neveah died at the scene of the crash.
    
Hamilton says the cause of the crash is still being investigated. Officials have not said who was driving.
    
Neveah was a student at Sleeping Giant Middle School in Livingston.

  Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, held on $75,000 bond

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

  Police interviewing witnesses in Justin Strong case

    Pullman police are still investigating the alleged assault involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong. 

  UM football player arrested In Washington

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  Frenchtown students suspended over racially charged social media posts

    The Frenchtown School District has suspended two students over racially derogatory and threatening social media posts.

