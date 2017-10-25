12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.



Park County officials say Neveah Kunneman died Sunday after an ATV carrying Neveah and two younger children crashed on a dirt road. Sheriff Scott Hamilton says a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were not seriously injured. The boy walked about a half mile (800 meters) for help.



Coroner Al Jenkins says Neveah died at the scene of the crash.



Hamilton says the cause of the crash is still being investigated. Officials have not said who was driving.



Neveah was a student at Sleeping Giant Middle School in Livingston.

