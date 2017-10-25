Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

Our source tells us charges could still be filed against strong and the other unnamed player, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.

The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a group of three males, including Strong, chased Meyring from a party, because the males believed Meyring had hit them.

Strong told officers he had been breaking up a fight with Meyring at the party and acted in self-defense. The police report says Strong told officers he hit Meyring more than once. One witness told officers Meyring was running from the group of men and not trying to fight them.

Hospital staff told police Meyring had a fractured skull and a Hematoma.

The arresting officer says Strong was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault based on his confession and witness statements.

Pullman Police say they're still investigating the incident and looking to interview the other two males involved. Police Chief Gary Jenkins says the investigation and interviews could take one to two more weeks to complete. Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy told ABC FOX Montana a decision to file charges won't be made until the investigation is complete.

Strong was released from jail on his own recognizance Monday.