Gulf for sale: energy dominance or appeasing donors?

Offshore drilling is set to expand substantially as the Trump administration is posed to make the largest sale of oil and gas leases in the nation’s history.

On Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the sale of oil and gas leases spanning nearly 77 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sec. Zinke says the sale is a 'pillar' of Trump's plan to make the United States energy independent and will keep gas pries low for American consumers.

The area is about the size of New Mexico and includes the site of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Spill, which was the largest marine oil spilling history.

Over the course of four months, 210,000,000 gallons (4.9 million barrels) of oil pumped into the Gulf near the Mississippi River Delta, devastating wildlife and killing 11 people.

Sec. Zinke says the sale, which would take place in March 2018, would include terms of environmental protection.

A spokesperson from Zinke’s office said of the sale, “This is definitely an indication of the Trump Administration’s commitment to American Energy Dominance, but also a win for conservation.”

“Revenue generated from offshore oil and gas sales is what funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and decommissioned platforms become artificial reefs rich with aquatic life.”

“The department, through the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, are committed to the highest safety standards.”

Response from environmental groups was fairly muted, as many say they anticipated the sale. Athan Manuel, Director of the Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program did issue a statement calling the sale irresponsible.

“For far too long, the Gulf has been treated as a sacrifice zone by polluters. They’ve drilled in their waters, spilled recklessly, and burned fossil fuels and chemicals in their communities,” Manuel said.

A dozen Republican lawmakers, mostly from gulf states, joined Sec. Zinke in celebrating the sale.

Almost all of them, including Zinke, have received major campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry.

In the press release, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chair of the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources, said, “Whether in Alaska or the Gulf of Mexico, we should all support responsible development because it creates high-paying jobs, strengthens national security, and keeps energy affordable for our families and businesses.”

According to OpenSecrets.org, the oil and gas industry was Murkowski’s top donor, paying her about $758,000 between 2013-2018.

OpenSecrets shows in the same five-year period, the oil and gas industry was also one Zinke’s top donors, paying his campaign about $355,000.

When asked if the donors had any connections to the sale, a spokesperson for Zinke’s office said, “American Energy Dominance is not a political issue.”

But the amount of cash Zinke’s campaigns received from the oil and gas industry pales in comparison to representatives from gulf states— especially Louisiana.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) applauds Zinke’s announcement, “My constituents in Southeast Louisiana will be leading the way in this exploration and development that will create good jobs and kickstart more economic growth,” Scalise said.

Throughout his long political career, 1999-2018, OpenSecrets shows Scalise has received $1,002,959 in donations from the oil and gas industry.

Another long-serving Louisiana lawmaker, Sen. Bill Cassidy, received $1,116,470 from the oil and gas industry between 2007-2018.

Congressman Pete Olson (R-TX) is a long-time advocate for drilling in the gulf, saying it’s a win for Texas and the Gulf Coast economy.

”…it’s refreshing to work with an Administration that understands it’s true energy potential," Olson said. “I applaud Secretary Zinke for moving forward with this lease sale and hope these opportunities to tap into our energy potential continue.”

From 2007-2018, OpenSecrets shows $991,150 in contributions to Olson from the oil and gas industry; $280,600 in 2016 alone.

Zinke says the sale, called Proposed Lease Sale 250, includes 14,375 ‘blocks’ located 3 to 230 miles offshore.

An estimated 0.21 to 1.12 billion barrels of oil and 0.55 to 4.42 trillion cubic feet of gas will be pulled from the lease area.

Right now, a barrel of oil costs about $58, but is almost constantly fluctuating.

A copy of Zinke’s announcement can be found here.