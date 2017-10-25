Gulf for sale: energy dominance or appeasing donors? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gulf for sale: energy dominance or appeasing donors?

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON D.C. -

Offshore drilling is set to expand substantially as the Trump administration is posed to make the largest sale of oil and gas leases in the nation’s history.

On Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the sale of oil and gas leases spanning nearly 77 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sec. Zinke says the sale is a 'pillar' of Trump's plan to make the United States energy independent and will keep gas pries low for American consumers.

The area is about the size of New Mexico and includes the site of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Spill, which was the largest marine oil spilling history.

Over the course of four months, 210,000,000 gallons (4.9 million barrels) of oil pumped into the Gulf near the Mississippi River Delta, devastating wildlife and killing 11 people.

Sec. Zinke says the sale, which would take place in March 2018, would include terms of environmental protection.

A spokesperson from Zinke’s office said of the sale, “This is definitely an indication of the Trump Administration’s commitment to American Energy Dominance, but also a win for conservation.”

“Revenue generated from offshore oil and gas sales is what funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and decommissioned platforms become artificial reefs rich with aquatic life.”

“The department, through the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, are committed to the highest safety standards.”

Response from environmental groups was fairly muted, as many say they anticipated the sale. Athan Manuel, Director of the Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program did issue a statement calling the sale irresponsible.

“For far too long, the Gulf has been treated as a sacrifice zone by polluters. They’ve drilled in their waters, spilled recklessly, and burned fossil fuels and chemicals in their communities,” Manuel said.

A dozen Republican lawmakers, mostly from gulf states, joined Sec. Zinke in celebrating the sale. 

Almost all of them, including Zinke, have received major campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry.

In the press release, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chair of the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources, said, Whether in Alaska or the Gulf of Mexico, we should all support responsible development because it creates high-paying jobs, strengthens national security, and keeps energy affordable for our families and businesses.” 

According to OpenSecrets.org, the oil and gas industry was Murkowski’s top donor, paying her about $758,000 between 2013-2018.

OpenSecrets shows in the same five-year period, the oil and gas industry was also one Zinke’s top donors, paying his campaign about $355,000.

When asked if the donors had any connections to the sale, a spokesperson for Zinke’s office said, “American Energy Dominance is not a political issue.”

But the amount of cash Zinke’s campaigns received from the oil and gas industry pales in comparison to representatives from gulf states— especially Louisiana.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) applauds Zinke’s announcement, “My constituents in Southeast Louisiana will be leading the way in this exploration and development that will create good jobs and kickstart more economic growth,” Scalise said.

Throughout his long political career, 1999-2018, OpenSecrets shows Scalise has received $1,002,959 in donations from the oil and gas industry.

Another long-serving Louisiana lawmaker, Sen. Bill Cassidy, received $1,116,470 from the oil and gas industry between 2007-2018. 

Congressman Pete Olson (R-TX) is a long-time advocate for drilling in the gulf, saying it’s a win for Texas and the Gulf Coast economy.

…it’s refreshing to work with an Administration that understands it’s true energy potential," Olson said. “I applaud Secretary Zinke for moving forward with this lease sale and hope these opportunities to tap into our energy potential continue.”

From 2007-2018, OpenSecrets shows $991,150 in contributions to Olson from the oil and gas industry; $280,600 in 2016 alone. 

Zinke says the sale, called Proposed Lease Sale 250, includes 14,375 ‘blocks’ located 3 to 230 miles offshore. 

An estimated 0.21 to 1.12 billion barrels of oil  and 0.55 to 4.42 trillion cubic feet of gas will be pulled from the lease area.

Right now, a barrel of oil costs about $58, but is almost constantly fluctuating.

A copy of Zinke’s announcement can be found here. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-10-25 18:23:38 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:07:16 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, held on $75,000 bond

    Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, held on $75,000 bond

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:13:13 GMT

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

  • UM football player arrested In Washington

    UM football player arrested In Washington

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 21:59:03 GMT

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  • Police interviewing witnesses in Justin Strong case

    Police interviewing witnesses in Justin Strong case

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:31:05 GMT

    Pullman police are still investigating the alleged insult involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong.  So far, they've conducted interviews with seven witnesses and they hope to find more witnesses to further the investigation. 

    Pullman police are still investigating the alleged insult involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong.  So far, they've conducted interviews with seven witnesses and they hope to find more witnesses to further the investigation. 

  • Hackers target more schools in the U.S

    Hackers target more schools in the U.S

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-10-25 05:11:55 GMT

    The U.S Department of Education is warning schools nationwide about cyber terrorists.

    The U.S Department of Education is warning schools nationwide about cyber terrorists.

  • Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:56:03 GMT

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

  • Justin Strong case: The police report and next steps

    Justin Strong case: The police report and next steps

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-10-25 03:55:25 GMT

    We are now learning more about the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player. Police in Pullman, Washington say, UM safety Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning.

    We are now learning more about the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player. Police in Pullman, Washington say, UM safety Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.