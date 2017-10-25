Police interviewing witnesses in Justin Strong case - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Police interviewing witnesses in Justin Strong case

Pullman police are still investigating the alleged insult involving University of Montana football player Justin Strong. 

So far, they've conducted interviews with seven witnesses and they hope to find more witnesses to further the investigation. Within the next few week, police expect to have the identities of the other men who were said to be with Strong.

The alleged victim was supposed to be released Oct. 24 from the hospital. If he was released though hasn't been confirmed.

