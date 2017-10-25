Hunting season, Montana sees largest opening weekend in seven ye - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hunting season, Montana sees largest opening weekend in seven years

Posted: Updated:

Hunting season is now officially in full swing,  and even with the high winds and rain hunting season in Montana is off to its strongest start since 2010.

More than 3,500 hunters were checked in by staff and volunteers here in the Southwest Region this weekend.

The busiest stations were the Cameron station in the Madison valley. They met with almost 700 hunters which is the highest number of hunters on recent record.

At the Gallatin check station, 16 elk were checked which is above the recent average. Large numbers were also seen at Alder, Divide and Silver City check stations.

FWP said that success varied but the harvest was promising across the region with deer and elk success rates ranging from 5.2 percent to 19.4 percent.

Around the state, 117 elk,  111 whitetail were reported by FWP at Darby, Anaconda and Bonner check stations. And in the Northwest, Region One,  22 elk and 278 whitetail deer were reported.

Vivica Crowser with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the overall excitement around hunting season this year has helped with the large numbers.

Crowser said, “It’s kind of hard to tell what’s behind that, but I think in general there has been a lot of excitement around the beginning of hunting season this year. I know it’s been busy at our Fish, Wildlife and Parks offices with folks getting their licenses and Harvest on opening weekend was really good this year, The best in seven years. I think if anything that will just encourage folks to get out there for the remaining four and a half weeks.  

The season is open until November 26th

