Hackers target more schools in the U.S

The U.S Department of Education is warning schools nationwide about cyber terrorists.

It comes after several schools, including more than two dozen schools in the Flathead Valley were targeted with threats to release private information of students and parents.

Columbia Falls Superintendent, Steve Bradshaw said he's been in contact with other schools targeted by the group.

Just a month ago, Dark Over Lord solutions attacked Columbia Falls servers.

Now the group has hacked schools in Texas, Iowa, and Alabama, according to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said the group is sending the same threatening text messages to parents and told the schools to invest in cyber security.

"Make sure that there is no longer any in the system. hire a good security service that will go through servers and take a look at the possibility of still being inside the services that could be pinging outside,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said the school district is still dealing with threats from the cyber-terrorist group and he’s still working with law enforcement to resolve the issues.