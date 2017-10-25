Frenchtown locals reluctant to comment on high school's teacher charges

In an email, Frenchtown School District Superintendent, Randy Cline said Frenchtown High School Music and Theater Teacher, Troy Bashor is on paid leave indefinitely.

Bashor has been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

ABC FOX Montana discovered while being in Frenchtown today many locals are reluctant to comment about the situation.

In Frenchtown, parents and residents were hesitant to talk about Bashor.

One parent told ABC FOX Montana, off camera that she thinks the community has Bashor's back.

In fact, many of them did earlier this year.

In March, a restraining order was granted against Bashor after students complained about inappropriate behavior.

Even then a large number of community members supported Bashor, showing up at a school board meeting to voice their support.

However, today most parents and community members ABC FOX Montana talked to weren't as vocal.

Many locals said it's a sensitive subject or they're too closely related to school and couldn't talk about the charges.

Again, during this time, the superintendent said Bashor will not perform any duties on behalf of the district.