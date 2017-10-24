Justin Strong case: The police report and next steps

Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend. Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party. The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...
Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.
The University of Montana Athletic Department said that they should have a decision made about Strong's playing status for this weekend's game by the end of today.
Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications.
