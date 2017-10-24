Justin Strong case: The police report and next steps - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Justin Strong case: The police report and next steps

Posted: Updated:

We are now learning more about the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player.

Police in Pullman, Washington say, UM safety Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning.

It happened near Northeast Lybecker, at an off-campus house party just Northwest of campus.

Police are still investigating, but we do know the incident sent one man to the hospital with a skull fracture.

They say that investigation could take another one to two weeks.

Of course, everyone wants to know, just what happened early Saturday morning.

We have obtained the police report, and here's what it states,

At 12:02 a.m., a complainant reported a group of guys beating up an unconscious male.

When the officer arrived she found a male, later identified by a witness as Bradly Meyring, bleeding heavily on the roadway.

The witness stated that a group of males chased Meyring from a party because they believed Meyring had hit them.

Another witness told the officer that she had seen Meyring holding another male in a headlock or chokehold, and that three black males were upset with Meyring.

She stated that two of them were bleeding and blamed Meyring.

She went on to say that she saw the male with dreadlocks, along with Justin Strong, hitting Meyring multiple times while he was on the ground.

The officer then interviewed strong, who told her that he was trying to break up a fight at the party, he was then hit from behind, he thought Meyring did it, but then he calmed down and left the party.

Strong says he then encountered Meyring outside, Meyring balled his fists, so Strong says he hit Meyring in self-defense.

A third witness though, says that he saw Meyring running out of the house with three black males chasing him.

He says Meyring turned around with his palms facing up, and that's when Strong punched Meyring in the side of the face, and then continued to punch him after he had fallen to the ground.

Lastly, the officer answered a questionnaire on the affidavit that asked if Strong appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, and she answered "no".

Now, the question is, will strong play this weekend?

Sports Director Shaun Rainey says what he’s hearing is, don't expect Strong to be in the lineup this weekend against Weber State and even against NAU the week after - - even if charges aren't filed,

Shaun says he initially thought he would hear an answer from UM Tuesday about whether Strong would play, but from what he’s been told, it's not going to be until Wednesday afternoon. 

It’s a board made up of athletic director Kent Haslam, associate athletic director Jean Gee, and two faculty members that will make the decision.

It’s important to note that Coach Stitt is not a part of this in any way.  The goal is to have the head coach not involved.  But if the board does suspend Strong for two games, for instance, Coach Stitt could then, after the fact, add any discipline of his liking,

