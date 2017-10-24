UM Marching Band received 15,000 dollars in funding for Cat-Griz game

The UM Marching Band received about 15 thousand dollars worth of donations in the last two weeks in order to help send the band to the brawl of the wild.

Due to recent budget cuts, the University was unable to provide the funds to send the band to the annual rivalry game.

Kevin Griggs, Director of the Griz Marching Band said that he is confident the band will receive the funding to send the band to Bozeman.

Griggs said that he estimates the band will need about two thousand more dollars for game tickets and transportation fees.

He said that the program has received a majority of its funding from a Gofundme Page (https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-gmb-get-to-bozeman).

Griggs said that the Griz band received offers of help from an unlikely source, The Montana State Marching Band.

"The rivalry is always going to be in place, but it shows that we can work together to make this tradition happen. And it doesn't have to be about Cats or Griz, it can be about Montana," said Griggs.

Griggs said that he and his marching band are overwhelmed by the support from the community and fans.

He said that it really shows students that the band does make a difference at games.

"This means a ton to me. I've been in the grizzly marching band since my freshman year and it holds a special place in my heart and so the face that we get to go to the Bozeman game makes me feel very happy," said Scott Hamilton, senior on the UM Marching Band.