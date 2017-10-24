Should UM football player arrested for an assault be able to play this weekend?

Police are still investigating the incident that sent one man to the hospital with a skull fracture.

They said that investigation could take another one to two weeks.

Now the question is will Strong play this weekend?

The University of Montana Athletic Department said that they should have a decision made about Strong's playing status for this weekend's game by the end of today.

Since a decision to file charges won't come down until the police investigation is complete, it is up to the University to decide Strong's status with the team.

There were mixed opinions from students about giving strong the opportunity to play.

"I think that anyone who assaults someone should be punished whether he might still be punished, but i think until that is decided he should not be able to play," said Abby Dodge, a freshman student.

Another student believed Strong should be able to play until the investigation is complete.

"I believe he should have the opportunity to play until the University goes through with their due process cause I know it's a different system than just the separate legal outside the university, so until the University does its investigation I believe he should still be allowed to play," said Kyle Dyrud, a graduate student.

Other students weighed in on whether student-athletes receive special treatment in situations like this.

"Oh definitely, 100 percent, football players get away with stuff like this," Jenna Hurray.

Another student said that this is a misconception.

"I don't think so. I think it may look like that from an outsider’s perspective because the university runs things a little differently. So i think it would be the same if it were any other student group. And it's just the university's football team is so publicized and that's what people see," said Kyle Dyrud.

The final say on Strong's status will come from the University.

According to UM's Student Athlete Code of Conduct, if he is charged with a felony he is automatically suspended from all football activities until court proceedings are complete.

If strong is not charged, the Athletic Conduct Team can still decide whether there is enough evidence to suspend Strong.