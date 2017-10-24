Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor.

The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and described several incidents where Bashor touched her inappropriately during school hours and reportedly attempted to kiss her.

Frenchtown Superintendent Randy Cline released the following statement: On Tuesday, October 24, 2017, the District learned that Mr. Troy Bashor was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual assault based on allegations from a former student. In the best interests of the Frenchtown School community, Mr. Bashor will be on leave with pay indefinitely. During this time, he will not perform any duties on behalf of the District