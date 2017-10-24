Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, whereabouts unkno - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, whereabouts unknown

Posted: Updated:
DARBY -

Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

According to the victim, an unknown man started texting her sexual photos and making disturbing calls in mid to late September. Over several days she received more than 100 calls from a blocked number. When she answered one of them the man threatened rape. 

On the 30th of Sept. he said: "you better be ready cause I'm coming tonight."

Police started tracking the calls but found that the number was created by a Google App that allows texting without any user info. The woman handed her phone over to police, but even after an officer answered, the caller continued contact. 

In October she received another sexual image from the caller. He also called and allegedly told her "I was just going to rape you... now I'm going to keep you forever." He wasn't happy that she involved the police. 

After 69 more calls on Oct. 3, the victim had Verizon block the number. The next morning another blocked call came in and it was the same man. She said he sounded irritated and told her, again, that he was going to rape her. He proceeded to call back from two different numbers. 

The texts continued with more graphic images and hints that the stalker knew where she lived. 

The woman didn't know who was doing this. She told police that her dad had been sleeping on her couch with a gun because they were scared for her safety. She even had her children stay at their father's house. 

Police were eventually able to track down email addresses associated with the multiple numbers. Based on the email names, law enforcement asked if she knew any "Brads." The only Brad she was familiar with was a man who liked an Instagram photo of hers and requested to be her Facebook friend (which she denied). 

On Oct. 6 the man texted her pictures of her house and car following a call where he told her what he planned on doing with her. In another call, he ended up asking the victim if she'd get a restraining order if she knew his name. Williams allegedly said this would force him to stop what he was doing to her and that he wouldn't stop until forced to.

According to the affidavit, Williams ended up giving the victim his name and saying he became obsessed with her after seeing her on a dating site. 

After the conversation, the woman says he texted her his address and "I suggested you don't ignore this as I had plans to do something horrific to you with a gun. I don't want to be free. I'm currently facing a theft charge. This information would see me in jail where I believe I need to be. I can't bring charges against myself so you have to press them." 

Williams lives in Darby and police are familiar with him. 

An officer called Williams and they say he confessed to threatening the victim. He told police that he was "sick in the head." 

Williams was brought to Warm Springs State Hospital but has since been released into the community. The affidavit says he couldn't be arrested immediately due to "other circumstance." 

The State isn't sure if Williams is in Missoula or Ravalli County and is asking for an arrest warrant of $75,000 to be issued for Bradly Williams.

***Since Williams wasn't arrested we don't have a mugshot.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UM football player arrested In Washington

    UM football player arrested In Washington

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 21:59:03 GMT

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  • Whitefish Energy helps restore power in Puerto Rico

    Whitefish Energy helps restore power in Puerto Rico

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-10-24 04:58:28 GMT
    © Photos from Whitefish Energy© Photos from Whitefish Energy

    Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...

    Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...

  • Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Frenchtown teacher charged with sexual assault

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:07:16 GMT

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

    A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.  Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...

  • Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Police report details incident involving Griz football player

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:41:34 GMT

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

    An affidavit of probably cause and booking sheet from Whitman County Washington provides new details into the incident that led to the arrest of a University of Montana football player over the weekend.  Justin Strong was arrested for assault early Saturday morning. Pullman Police confirmed the reported incident happened at an off-campus house party.  The police report says officers found Bradly Meyring, "bleeding heavily" on the roadway. A witness told police a ...

  • Students React to UM Football Player's Arrest

    Students React to UM Football Player's Arrest

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-10-24 05:21:00 GMT

    Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.

    Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.

  • Should UM football player arrested for an assault be able to play this weekend?

    Should UM football player arrested for an assault be able to play this weekend?

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:59:29 GMT

    The University of Montana Athletic Department said that they should have a decision made about Strong's playing status for this weekend's game by the end of today.

    The University of Montana Athletic Department said that they should have a decision made about Strong's playing status for this weekend's game by the end of today.

  • Retired Butte officer found deceased

    Retired Butte officer found deceased

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:40:58 GMT

    Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, whereabouts unknown

    Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, whereabouts unknown

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:25:53 GMT

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

    Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.