Darby man admits to stalking and rape threats, whereabouts unknown

Bradley Kenneth Williams, 32, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stalking and repeatedly threatening to rape a woman. The six counts are for felony Intimidation, misdemeanor Stalking, felony stalking and multiple counts of Privacy In Communications.

According to the victim, an unknown man started texting her sexual photos and making disturbing calls in mid to late September. Over several days she received more than 100 calls from a blocked number. When she answered one of them the man threatened rape.

On the 30th of Sept. he said: "you better be ready cause I'm coming tonight."

Police started tracking the calls but found that the number was created by a Google App that allows texting without any user info. The woman handed her phone over to police, but even after an officer answered, the caller continued contact.

In October she received another sexual image from the caller. He also called and allegedly told her "I was just going to rape you... now I'm going to keep you forever." He wasn't happy that she involved the police.

After 69 more calls on Oct. 3, the victim had Verizon block the number. The next morning another blocked call came in and it was the same man. She said he sounded irritated and told her, again, that he was going to rape her. He proceeded to call back from two different numbers.

The texts continued with more graphic images and hints that the stalker knew where she lived.

The woman didn't know who was doing this. She told police that her dad had been sleeping on her couch with a gun because they were scared for her safety. She even had her children stay at their father's house.

Police were eventually able to track down email addresses associated with the multiple numbers. Based on the email names, law enforcement asked if she knew any "Brads." The only Brad she was familiar with was a man who liked an Instagram photo of hers and requested to be her Facebook friend (which she denied).

On Oct. 6 the man texted her pictures of her house and car following a call where he told her what he planned on doing with her. In another call, he ended up asking the victim if she'd get a restraining order if she knew his name. Williams allegedly said this would force him to stop what he was doing to her and that he wouldn't stop until forced to.

According to the affidavit, Williams ended up giving the victim his name and saying he became obsessed with her after seeing her on a dating site.

After the conversation, the woman says he texted her his address and "I suggested you don't ignore this as I had plans to do something horrific to you with a gun. I don't want to be free. I'm currently facing a theft charge. This information would see me in jail where I believe I need to be. I can't bring charges against myself so you have to press them."

Williams lives in Darby and police are familiar with him.

An officer called Williams and they say he confessed to threatening the victim. He told police that he was "sick in the head."

Williams was brought to Warm Springs State Hospital but has since been released into the community. The affidavit says he couldn't be arrested immediately due to "other circumstance."

The State isn't sure if Williams is in Missoula or Ravalli County and is asking for an arrest warrant of $75,000 to be issued for Bradly Williams.

***Since Williams wasn't arrested we don't have a mugshot.