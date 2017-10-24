House GOP chairmen announce probe of Obama's Justice Dept

According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...
Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...
Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.
Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.
Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Chris Christensen also faces negligent homicide charges for the alleged overdose deaths of two patients.
Chris Christensen also faces negligent homicide charges for the alleged overdose deaths of two patients.
Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.
Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.