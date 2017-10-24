How much it would cost to get to Game One of the World Series - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How much it would cost to get to Game One of the World Series

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Tonight is game one of the World Series as the Houston Astros travel to LA to battle the Dodgers. But, what if you are fan here in Montana and want to attend a game?

Well, let’s just say you would have to be an extremely dedicated fan to pay for a trip to the World Series. Let us break it down as a trip for two.

The cheapest flight that I could find if you were to fly out today and make it to the game on time was 486 dollars. And that’s just for one ticket.

Your Uber ride from the airport to Dodger Stadium? 32-41 dollars.

The cheapest hotel was for 89 dollars a night which isn’t too bad and it’s only a 5 minute Uber ride from the stadium or a 30 minute walk.

Game one is nearly sold out, so if you want to buy a ticket, Stub Hub is listing them at 774 dollars a pop.

And of course what if you want to buy a hat and maybe a drink and hot dog? Well, you are looking at

The average price for two hot dogs and two beers at a professional baseball game are $8.73 and $11.89.

If you want to buy a couple hats, that’s at least 20 dollars apiece.

This all brings the grand total for two people to 2,665 dollars. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UM football player arrested In Washington

    UM football player arrested In Washington

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:11:33 GMT

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

  • Whitefish Energy helps restore power in Puerto Rico

    Whitefish Energy helps restore power in Puerto Rico

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-10-24 04:58:28 GMT
    © Photos from Whitefish Energy© Photos from Whitefish Energy

    Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...

    Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain...

  • Students React to UM Football Player's Arrest

    Students React to UM Football Player's Arrest

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-10-24 05:21:00 GMT

    Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.

    Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player.

  • Retired Butte officer found deceased

    Retired Butte officer found deceased

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:40:58 GMT

    Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • USAF Academy's "Rampart Winds" to Perform in Great Falls

    USAF Academy's "Rampart Winds" to Perform in Great Falls

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:51:23 GMT
    Join the United States Air Force Academy Band’s “Rampart Winds” in several performances happening throughout Montana this week. The band, which hails from Colorado Springs, is a woodwind quintet comprised of full-time professional active-duty airman musicians. The ensemble “presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.” This week’s performances will feature “an eclectic mix of music from American...
    Join the United States Air Force Academy Band’s “Rampart Winds” in several performances happening throughout Montana this week. The band, which hails from Colorado Springs, is a woodwind quintet comprised of full-time professional active-duty airman musicians. The ensemble “presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.” This week’s performances will feature “an eclectic mix of music from American...

  • Trial underway for former Florence doctor charged with 22 felonies

    Trial underway for former Florence doctor charged with 22 felonies

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:00:00 GMT

    Chris Christensen also faces negligent homicide charges for the alleged overdose deaths of two patients.

    Chris Christensen also faces negligent homicide charges for the alleged overdose deaths of two patients.

  • Becky Hillier

    Becky Hillier

    Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.

    Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.