How much it would cost to get to Game One of the World Series

Tonight is game one of the World Series as the Houston Astros travel to LA to battle the Dodgers. But, what if you are fan here in Montana and want to attend a game?

Well, let’s just say you would have to be an extremely dedicated fan to pay for a trip to the World Series. Let us break it down as a trip for two.

The cheapest flight that I could find if you were to fly out today and make it to the game on time was 486 dollars. And that’s just for one ticket.

Your Uber ride from the airport to Dodger Stadium? 32-41 dollars.

The cheapest hotel was for 89 dollars a night which isn’t too bad and it’s only a 5 minute Uber ride from the stadium or a 30 minute walk.

Game one is nearly sold out, so if you want to buy a ticket, Stub Hub is listing them at 774 dollars a pop.

And of course what if you want to buy a hat and maybe a drink and hot dog? Well, you are looking at

The average price for two hot dogs and two beers at a professional baseball game are $8.73 and $11.89.

If you want to buy a couple hats, that’s at least 20 dollars apiece.

This all brings the grand total for two people to 2,665 dollars.