Students React to UM Football Player's Arrest

Monday night, ABCFOX MT spoke with UM students about the arrest of Griz football player, Justin Strong.

Police in Pullman, Washington has confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.

Those with the University of Montana said they are aware of the arrest and are taking appropriate steps.

However, some students feel as if Strong will not see much backlash from the incident.

“Well, it is unfortunate. Whatever the charges end up being that’s up to the police and all. Whether he is a really big athlete or not. He is also a citizen. He should not get the special privilege,” said Kristy Hass, UM Student.

“I mean he probably won’t be. But because he is a football player. That’s how universities run. Whether it is Montana or Alabama, that’s how it is,” said Christian Ulbarri.

Obviously, if you're a football fan, you want to know whether strong, who is one of the best players on the team will be playing this Saturday and for the rest of the season.