Whitefish Energy helps restore power in Puerto Rico

Whitefish Energy, an electric company known for fixing power lines in mountainous terrain, continues to help restore power in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Whitefish Energy has been replacing and repairing power lines and power mains in the rough terrain of the U.S territory.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority offered a $300-million-dollar contract to the Montana company for its services.

Whitefish Energy Spokesperson, Chris Chiames said they have workers from all over the U.S using helicopters and heavy equipment to help restore power.

Chiames said Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority asked for help after hurricane Maria wiped out the island's entire energy grid was damaged.

"Hurricane Maria was a huge international media story. We were clearly aware of the damage. We also knew we had some special capabilities that would lend themselves to repairing the grid helping the people of Puerto Rico,” said Chiames.

Whitefish Energy said there is no time line for power to be completely restored in Puerto Rico.