UM football player arrested In Washington

Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.

Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.

Strong was reportedly visiting friends in Pullman. The incident happened just after midnight Saturday.

Police say witnesses told them they saw Strong attack the student with three other men.

Strong told police he acted in self-defense and police say he did have some injuries on his face.

The University of Montana says they're aware of the arrest and are taking appropriate steps.

Strong is a senior, safety for Montana and is leading the team in interceptions this season.