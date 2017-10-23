Trial underway for former Florence doctor charged with 22 feloni - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trial underway for former Florence doctor charged with 22 felonies

MISSOULA -

A trial is under way in Ravalli County for a former Florence doctor charged with 22 felonies for allegedly over-prescribing pain medications.

Chris Christensen also faces negligent homicide charges for the alleged overdose deaths of two patients.

In 2014, federal agents raided his clinic, Big Creek Family Medicine and Urgent Care. 

Christensen was arrested in 2015 after police say he prescribed pain pills to his patients in dangerous doses and combinations.

He lost his license to practice in Montana and surrendered his license in Idaho in 2001 after a separate investigation revealed at least five of his patients died and six were hospitalized due to drug overdoses.

Ravalli County Detective, Jase Basnaw, said that's when it all started.

Basnaw's investigation led to him to Donna Peterson, Program Manager of the Montana Prescription Drug Registry to assist with his investigation.

On the stand today, Peterson called Dr. Christiansen “a low volume user of the registry”.

It's a database where doctors can view all of a patient’s prescriptions to make sure they are not overusing their medication or seeking multiple prescriptions from more than one doctor.

"He registered for the Registry when?" said Thorin Geist, defense attorney.

"On November 12, 2012" said Peterson.

"And when was his first search?" said Geist.

"On February, 22 2013." said Peterson.

"So not for several months?" said Geist.

"Correct," said Peterson.

According to Peterson, Dr. Christiansen only checked three to four patients a week to make sure they were using the correct dosage of their prescribed drug.

"I consider that very low volume. I have talked to numerous pharmacists and prescribers who use the system 12-20 times every day."

Peterson said that physicians are not required to use the registry, but all pharmacies must legally report all medical transactions.

She said that they have eight days to report a new prescription.

    Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student.  Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.  

    LONDON (AP) - Cambridge University has put Stephen Hawking's doctoral thesis online, triggering such interest that it crashed the university's website. Completed in 1966 when Hawking was 24, "Properties of Expanding Universes" explores ideas about the origins of the universe that have resonated through the scientist's career.

    The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats. 

    This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Due to a recent change in the law, front license plate waivers...

    The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.  

    Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

