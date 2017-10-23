Retired Butte officer found deceased

UPDATE: Sheriff Ed Lester said that the body of Tracy has been found in the area of Homestake Lake, east of Butte. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement is looking for 52-year-old Tim Tracy, a retired police officer from Butte, who hasn't been seen since October 19 around 4:00 pm.

The Missing Pieces Networks says that Tracy left his home to go for a ride in his silver 2013 Ford F-150 with Montana plate number 1-42108A. He is described as 5'6", 160 lbs., with brown hair.

He left without his phone or personal belongings and there is a concern for his well-being.