Missoula Family YMCA provides warm, safe indoor Trick-or-Treating

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Courtesy YMCA

The Missoula Family YMCA will provide warm and safe indoor trick-or-treating at the Hoot & Howl Halloween Bash on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Missoula Y, 3000 S. Russell St. It is open to the public, with a $1 suggested donation.

The Hoot & Howl Halloween Bash features indoor trick-or-treating, spooky activities such as Witches Hat Ring Toss, Boo Bowling and Pin the Spider on the Web, a bounce house, photo booth, raffle and more. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. Join the Y on Oct. 31 and joining fee will be waived.

For more information about the Hoot & Howl Halloween Bash and the Missoula Family YMCA, visit http://ymcamissoula.org/hoot-and-howl/ or call Kat Franchino, Director of Marketing, at 406-721-9622.

Volunteers are also needed for the Hoot & Howl Halloween Bash. Shifts are 4:45 to 6 p.m. and 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. To sign up, visit http://signup.com/go/mOJnRBu. Contact Franchino for more information.

