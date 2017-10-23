Central Montana fire burns house, cabin, prompts evacuations

ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire in central Montana has burned a house and a hunting cabin and forced some evacuations southeast of Roundup.



Musselshell County officials say the fire started Sunday night and prompted orders to evacuate 20 to 25 homes in the area.



Disaster and Emergency Services deputy administrator Floyd Fisher says the fire had burned between 650 and 800 acres (1 to 1 ¼ square miles) in mixed grass and timber by Monday morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Monday.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

