Lawyer of murder suspect argues for client's access to law library

The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst asked that both defendants have limited access in the jail following multiple threats she said that Pierce and Standingrock made.

Defense Attorney Brian Smith said that he's concerned about the State's response. The document reads: "The State's brief cites no law, makes no legal argument, and is not responsive to the original request to use the law library."

He continues to say that Pabst's brief was a "laundry list of how bad the State perceives Ms. Pierce is acting." Smith's memo scolded the State for not providing partial discovery in a timely fashion before the defendant's behavior was printed and reported in local media.

"Knowing the highly publicized nature of this case," Smith wrote, "the State stoked the flames higher."

The damage done by the publicization and "inflammatory" statements by the State cannot be undone he continued, adding, that this has placed a burden on the defendant to fight prejudice in order to ensure a fair trial.

While Pabst argued that Pierce and Standingrock create a dangerous environment for guards, staff and other inmates, attorney Smith countered with: "The very competent and capable Officers at the jail deal with far more menacing inmates than a 100-pound girl in shackles and chains, reminiscent of those used to confine Houdini..."



Smith argues that Pierce's behavior is a reaction to her first time being incarcerated and that the law library might provide mental stimulation and help her adjust.

Last week we spoke with a sheriff's deputy who said that threats aren't uncommon by inmates, but all threats are taken seriously. The jail commander added that threats made by suspects of violent crimes are taken particularly seriously.