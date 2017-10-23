MSU is breaking ground on new Innovation Campus

Another day and another new building is being built on Montana State University’s campus. Innovation Campus partners and Charter Realty and Development announce launch of Montana State University’s Innovation Campus Project.

Ground work on phase one is underway to create the first building. This first building will be a 20-thousand square foot applied research lab.

The goal? To meet the increased need for top-tier research and technology workspaces while also supporting the creation of high paying jobs in the Gallatin Valley. This center will be used to commercialize MSU’s biotechnology research, photonics, optics, biofilm engineering and cyber security.

According to the press release, Tracy Ellig, MSU Communications says, “we’re excited to see the first phase of this project begin. The Innovation Campus will play an important role in economic growth for Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley and the state in coming years.”