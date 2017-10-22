22nd annual Pumpkin Run

Sunday, runners dressed up in costumes for the annual Pumpkin Run in Missoula.

Despite some cold weather and rain, several people came to Silver Park to participate in the annual Pumpkin Run.

The Pumpkin Run is actually the longest-running event for Run Wild Missoula.

This year the event happened to fall on the 22nd of October, marking their 22nd running event, which makes it special.

“This year, of course, is the 22nd running. That’s why the overall winner this year’s event will be the 222nd place finisher. It adds a nice twist to the event,” said Benjamin Schmidt, Race Director, Run Wild Missoula.

The prize for that special winner will be a Runner’s Edge gift card and special treats.

Otherwise, other winners will receive pumpkins, which Schmidt said a lot will be handed out.

“A typical year will give out 60 to 80 for the kids run. With this drizzle, hopefully, will give out at least 50,” said Schmidt.

Runners dressed in Halloween costumes and some even worn Halloween socks.

However, with wearing these costumes, most runners said it doesn't affect their performance.

“I think I’m going to be fine. I’m shooting for undertaker 30 minutes today. That’s my goal,” said

Coral Main, event runner.

“No, I think we will be fine. Christy made the costumes. She put these together. I was at her mercy with what she came up with,” said Kathleen Kozeluh Weston, event runner.

If you missed this year’s pumpkin run, there is always next year.