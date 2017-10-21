SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover: 10/20

It's the return of Shaun Rainey to the studio after a few weeks away with the Montana Grizzlies! He joins Ben Wineman to recap a wild Week Nine of High School football around the state of Montana. Playoff births and seedings were on the line tonight for a lot of teams, so enjoy the highlights.
It was a big night around the state of Montana for high school football. Week seven yielded big upsets, and posted results that might raise some eyebrows.
It was a big night around the state of Montana for high school football. Week seven yielded big upsets, and posted results that might raise some eyebrows.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.
A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
Some teachers are using the MEA-MFT Educators' Conference in Missoula as a platform to discuss the importance of education, during a time of looming statewide budget cuts.
Some teachers are using the MEA-MFT Educators' Conference in Missoula as a platform to discuss the importance of education, during a time of looming statewide budget cuts.