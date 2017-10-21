SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover: 10/20

It's the return of Shaun Rainey to the studio after a few weeks away with the Montana Grizzlies! He joins Ben Wineman to recap a wild Week Nine of High School football around the state of Montana. Playoff births and seedings were on the line tonight for a lot of teams, so enjoy the highlights.

When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.

She is the hardest worker on the team she always gives 110% no matter what,” said Hellgate Senior Kaci Paffhausen. “She’s a leader on the floor and she’s a leader off the floor,” said Hellgate Head Coach Rob Henthorn. Claudia Wiese is a senior on the Hellgate basketball team, but as you just heard from her teammate and coach she’s much much more than that. She has a 4.0 GPA, is the Co-President of the Save program (students against violating the E...