Missoula has begun a new project to eliminate waste

MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.
A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.
Some teachers are using the MEA-MFT Educators' Conference in Missoula as a platform to discuss the importance of education, during a time of looming statewide budget cuts.
Some teachers are using the MEA-MFT Educators' Conference in Missoula as a platform to discuss the importance of education, during a time of looming statewide budget cuts.
The FBI is seeking seeking help in the arrest of a man, wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah.
The FBI is seeking seeking help in the arrest of a man, wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah.