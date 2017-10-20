Missoula has begun a new project to eliminate waste

The Missoula Landfill is filling up at an alarming rate.

The city of Missoula has begun a new project, the Zero Waste Plan, to eliminate waste.

Montana's recycling rate is 22 percent, which is well below the national average of 35 percent.

The developed land of the landfill has an estimated lifespan of 15 years.

The Missoula Resolution Number 8044 states in an average year the Missoula Landfill is lined with over 210,000 tons of material.

Chase Jones, Energy Conservation Coordinator, said that it is time to fix this.

"This initiative is really a reflection of something that has been on the minds of Missoulians for a long time," said Jones.

Jones began the Zero Waste Initiative to slow the rate at which we fill our dumpsites.

He said that the goal is to preserve a healthy space and a healthy economy.

The four paths the city is focusing on is access, education, infrastructure, and policy.

"We are reaching out to residents, businesses, multi-family housing, the university, all public institutions and local government. And have a great focus on events as well. To make a maximum impact and also to reach, interact and educate the public on how to do this and why it’s important."

He said that the community has had the opportunity to be engaged since the program began and can still offer suggestions on the Zero Waste website until the end of October.

Jones said that he has gathered some of his best practices from the public.

"And have this plan be a reflection of Missoula's values and our vision for our community," said Jones.

Jones said that this initiative hopes to help decrease the amount of waste in the landfill.

Jim Keeney, Missoula Landfill Operations Manager, said that it is expensive to develop land.

"We do a better job of compacting the garbage. We've actually slowed down the development," said Keeney.

The goal of this plan is to be 90 percent waste free by 2050.