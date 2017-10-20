FBI Searching for Alleged Heroin Dealer

The FBI is seeking seeking help in the arrest of a man, wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin trafficking in Montana and Utah.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jason Mehl in Missoula on September 21, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and forfeiture.

Mehl's last known residence was in Helena, Montana.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

More information available on the attached link: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/jason-maxwell-mehl