FBI Searching for Alleged Heroin Dealer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FBI Searching for Alleged Heroin Dealer

Posted: Updated:

The FBI is seeking seeking help in the arrest of a man, wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin  trafficking in Montana and Utah.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jason Mehl in Missoula on September 21, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and forfeiture.

Mehl's last known residence was in Helena, Montana.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

More information available on the attached link: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/jason-maxwell-mehl

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.