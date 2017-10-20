Halloween 2017, Fun activities you can do to this weekend

Are you looking for something spooky and fun to do this weekend?

We are just a little over a week away from Halloween, but there is already a lot going on this weekend that you can do to enjoy the Halloween festivities

For starters, you have the annual Bozeman Maze. Open from 10am to 8:30pm on Saturdays, and 5-8:30pm on Fridays, you can get lost in this maze for just 9 dollars a person.

Rocky Creek Farm is open this weekend as well. This farm features a pumpkin patch, Hay ride, corn maze and of course, you can take part in making your own apple cider. This Farm is open every day from noon to 5pm.

Also this weekend is the very spooky but fun ghost and cemetery tours put on by Bozeman Paranormal. Tonight, they have the three cemetery tours at Sunset Hills Cemetery starting at 4pm and then ghost tours starting at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Elies Adams founder of Bozeman Paranormal says be prepared for some paranormal activity.

Adams said, “Last year we had a couple experiences with some of the tours where they stopped at some relatives tombstones and they had some experiences with the relatives gravestones. Other tour guides did, it was a good time.

Montana State University will also be hosting a pumpkin festival starting at 2pm on Saturday.