Bozeman City Commission approves master plan to improve Bozeman Beach

Bozeman Beach could be seeing an upgrade! Bozeman city commission approved a master plan that would feature two million dollars in upgrades.

With a unanimous vote, the City Commission believes that the East Gallatin Recreation Area also known as Bozeman Beach deserves an upgrade. The upgrade would include building a second entrance, expanding beach accessibility and paving the parking lot. Commissioner Chris Mehl says that the Bozeman Beach is one of the most popular parks even during the winter time. However, this is something that probably won’t go into effect for another five to ten years.

Commissioner Mehl said, “Current things going on in the park are normally done by the morning rotary. It’s a great public private partnership, that private group gets out there, they grade the beach every year they do a lot of repairs for the buildings, they built the picnic areas. The real question is some of the larger infrastructure, like a second road going in, improving parking lots, that’s beyond the rotary and their ability to do stuff, so the city in the long run would like to do that.”

Mehl also said that this development will also play into the “10 minute walk campaign” that Mayor Carson Taylor signed last week.