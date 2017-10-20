UM's journalism school accused of banning news columnist & speaker

A news columnist accused the University of Montana of banning him from speaking on campus.

Columnist, Mike Adams posted to Townhall's website early Thursday morning saying he was invited to speak at the university in February of 2018.

Adams also said the University's Dean of Journalism, Larry Abramson has banned him from speaking at the college.

Adams believes Abramson's response said the journalist is not going to be tolerated or welcomed at the journalism school event because Adams is not as tolerant and welcoming as they are at the department.

UM Communications Director, Paula Short said Adams will not be sponsored at the event but reiterates he is not banned.

"The dean has made the decision about the sponsored lecture. The president has provided clarification to Mr. Adams that it does not mean he is not welcomed at the University or that he is banned in any way. On the contrary, he is welcomed to speak on campus,” said Paula Short, UM Communications Director.

Short said she doesn't know if Adams was invited to this year's lecture and was unaware of Abramson's comments about Adams.

ABC FOX Montana did reach out to both Abramson and Adams for additional comment but neither responded.