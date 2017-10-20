Wanna finish your fall bucket list? Head to the Bozeman Maze

If pumpkin patches and tractor rides are on your fall bucket list, the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze is back to help you check it all off.

The maze has been a community favorite since it started in 1998, then re-opened in 2007.

Maze Master Dale Mandeville says their new location on Valley Center Road this year has allowed them a lot more space to build a bigger maze and add other fall attractions.

In the past, the maze has taken the shape of a train, stage coach, and tractor, just to name a few.

This year's design is a pick-up truck with a pumpkin the back, which Mandeville says took a whopping 5,000 hay bales and 400 hours to build.

"My goal is to put smiles on people's faces,” Mandeville said. “This is something where every year I think I'm crazy for doing it when I'm building it, and then people start showing up and it encourages me to keep going."

Mandeville says one of the favorite attractions for kids and adults alike is the corn spa—four large tubs of kernels that you can hop in like a ball pit.

The maze is open on weekday evenings and all day on weekends until October 29th.

For a full list of the hours check out the Facebook page here.